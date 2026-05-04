/IRGC announces new ‘maritime control’ zone in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday (May 4, 2026) a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz. This new zone of "smart control" has the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in the south, as well as the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates in the west.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has confirmed that authorities are currently analysing a counter-proposal from the United States with the aim of halting the ongoing conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Addressing a press conference, Baghaei said, "The US message was received through Pakistan" and stated that he "will not discuss the details of the issues raised at this time, because these issues are still under review."

US demands & talks on nuclear programme

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The spokesperson pointed to challenges in the negotiation process, arguing that the US stance, marked by “excessive and unreasonable demands”, has made the proposal difficult to assess. Responding to recent media reports on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Nasser Kanaani Baghaei dismissed discussions about talks on the nuclear programme as largely speculative.

He added that claims regarding uranium enrichment or nuclear materials are unfounded at this stage, stressing that the immediate focus remains solely on bringing the conflict to a complete end. He further underscored that the path ahead remains undecided, and stated that "the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future."

In addition, the diplomatic exchange, anchored by Islamabad, comes as the region remains on high alert over the future escalation. This comes alongside remarks by Donald Trump, who said on Sunday (local time) that his team is engaged in “very positive” talks. He indicated that diplomatic efforts are ongoing, even as both sides continue to exchange proposals on regional tensions.