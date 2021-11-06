Ireland: Man arrested over 'death threats to MP'

Irish police said on Saturday that they arrested a man suspected of making threats. The national media said that the arrested man was suspected of threatening to kill a British MP.

The Garda, Ireland's police service, said in a statement that they arrested a 41-year-old man in Cork in southwestern Ireland on Saturday morning "on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside this jurisdiction".

The police said that officials seized number of electronic devices when they searched the man's residential property.

RTE national broadcaster reported that "it is understood that the person targeted by the alleged threat is a Westminster MP".

The Irish Times reported that the investigation concerned "threats to kill a female Labour MP".

It said it understood that the MP had alerted police after she received a phone call on October 18 in which a person threatened to kill her. This was three days after the murder of Amess.

Safety of UK MPs came into focus last month as MP Davis Amess was stabbed to death.

