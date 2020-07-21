Iraq's Prime Minister Kadhemi makes his first official trip to Tehran

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, making it his first official trip abroad since taking power, as per Iran's state television reported.

Kadhemi was received by officials at Mehrabad airport and is expected to meet President Hassan Rouhani and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among other senior officials.

The Prime Minister's delegation includes Iraq's ministers of foreign affairs, finance, health and planning, as well as his national security adviser, the broadcaster said.

Initially, Khademi was scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia first, followed by a trip to Iran in a carefully calibrated balancing act between the two regional rivals. But the trip to Saudi was postponed after King Salman was hospitalised on Monday.

Kadhemi rose to the prime ministerial position in May after serving as the head of Iraq's National Intelligence Service for nearly four years.

Iraq has been a victim in the tug-of-war between Riyadh, Tehran and even Washington, which Kadhemi is also set to visit within the next few weeks.

He formed close ties to Tehran, Washington and Riyadh during that time, prompting speculation he could serve as a rare mediator among the capitals.

The prime minister's trip to Tehran comes after receiving Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad on Sunday.

(Inputs from AFP)