Iraqi PM says have identified perpetrators of drone assassination attempt

Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Prime minister of Iraq, says that he has identified the perpetrators of the failed assassination attempt on his residence in the capital Baghdad.

"We will pursue those who committed the crime. We know them well, and we will reveal their identities," said a statement by the prime minister's media office.

Al-Kadhimi said the perpetrators are the same who killed Nibras Farman, an Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) officer. Without giving any further details he added that the responsible parties will be brought to justice.

PM Al-Kadhimi was unharmed by the armed drone assassination attempt. As a result of the incident, tensions have risen in Iraq just weeks after the disputed general elections organized by Iran-backed militias.

A spokesperson for the interior ministry said three drones were used in the attack, including two that were shot down by security forces and a third that hit the residence.

On Sunday, a video posted by his office showed Kadhimi chairing a meeting with top security commanders to discuss the drone attack.

"The cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the home of the prime minister last night with the aim of assassinating him, is a serious targeting of the Iraqi state by criminal armed groups," his office said in a statement after the meeting.

In the parliamentary elections on October 10, the Sadrist Movement, led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, took the lead with more than 70 seats, while the al-Fatah (Conquest) Coalition garnered 17 seats compared with 47 in the 2018 elections.

Parties disputing the results said the elections had been fabricated and that they would not accept the results.

While the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission is still considering the appeals and complaints submitted by the political parties, supporters of the parties rejecting the election results took to the streets of many Iraqi cities, including the capital Baghdad.

On Friday, protests escalated into a clash with the security forces, which resulted in two protesters being killed and dozens of security personnel and protesters wounded.

