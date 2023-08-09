Iraqi media regulator outlaws use of term 'homosexuality', replaces it with 'sexual deviance'

Iraq's media regulatory body, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), issued a new directive on Tuesday mandating that all media outlets and social media platforms operating within the nation must not use the term "homosexuality." Instead, they are instructed to use the phrase "sexual deviance" in their communications, according to the regulatory statement quoted by various media outlets.

Additionally, the CMC's statement also outlined the prohibition of the term "gender." The directive extends to phone and internet companies, which are licensed by the CMC. These companies are now restricted from incorporating either "homosexuality" or "gender" in any of their mobile applications.

In the Arabic-language statement it directed "media organisations ... not to use the term 'homosexuality' and to use the correct term 'sexual deviance'."

Also Read | Wagner reaping benefits from instability in Niger, says US State Secretary Antony Blinken

Unspecified penalties for non-compliance

As of now, no specific penalties for violating this new guideline have been officially set. However, potential consequences could involve financial fines. The government spokesperson said that the penalties would be determined in due course.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalise same-sex relationships, but ambiguously defined morality clauses within its penal code have been leveraged to target individuals within the LGBT community, Reuters reported. This new directive exacerbates concerns about Iraq's human rights record, particularly in relation to its treatment of sexual minorities.

Also Read | Man gets furious and locks ex-colleagues at former workplace after being fired from job

Growing opposition to LGBT rights

In recent months, several major Iraqi political factions have intensified their criticism of LGBT rights. Protests led by Shi'ite Muslim groups, who oppose recent instances of Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, have included the burning of rainbow flags. This escalation in opposition underscores the broader societal challenges faced by the LGBT community in Iraq.

Watch | Nepal initiates investigation against former Prime Ministers

While more than 130 countries globally have decriminalized same-sex sexual acts, over 60 nations still impose legal penalties for gay sex, according to reports quoting Our World in Data. This latest move by Iraq to replace the term "homosexuality" with "sexual deviance" in media communications is nothing but again exposes the disparities and challenges faced by sexual minorities around the world.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×