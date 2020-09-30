Iraq says 'not happy' with US pullout threat

Iraq is not happy with a dangerous threat by US to pull its troops and diplomats out of Baghdad, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Wednesday.

Washington is set to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy -- a step Iraqis fear could turn their country into a battle zone.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to close the embassy in a phone call a week ago to President Barham Salih. The conversation was initially reported by an Iraqi news website.

Two Iraqi officials told The Wall Street Journal that Washington is already taking preliminary steps so it could close the embassy while retaining its consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan Region.

Iraqis are also concerned about the impact of November's presidential election on the Trump administration's decision-making.

While Trump has boasted of his hard line against Iran, he has also long promised to withdraw US troops from engagements in the Middle East. The United States is already drawing down its force sent to help defeat Islamic State fighters in Iraq from 2014-2017.

