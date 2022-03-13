Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims responsibility for missile strike on Iraq's Kurdish capital

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Arbil, adding that the attack was against Israeli "strategic centres" in Arbil.

Authorities in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region said 12 ballistic missiles rained down on Arbil in a pre-dawn cross-border attack targeting US interests that slightly wounded two civilians and caused material damage.

They came from beyond Iraq's eastern border, Kurdistan's counter-terrorism unit announced, in effect saying they were fired from Iran, a nation that wields considerable political and economic influence over Baghdad.

Also read | Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, no casualties: Officials

A "strategic centre for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists was targeted by powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps", the Guards said in a statement.

The attack comes as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

Arbil governor Oumid Khouchnaw told a news conference that two people, a taxi driver and a the custodian of a farm, were injured.

Speaking before Iran claimed the attack, he dismissed however as "baseless allegations" the presence of Israeli sites in and around Arbil.

"We've been hearing for sometime that Israeli sites are present. These are baseless allegations. There are no Israeli sites in the region," Khouchnaw said.

He said the missiles fell into vacant lots but that buildings and homes were damaged.

The interior ministry in Arbil said a "new building" housing the US consulate in a residential suburb of the city was the target of the attack.

Separately, a US State Department spokesperson called it an "outrageous attack" but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to US government facilities in Arbil.

US Ambassador to Iraq Mathew H. Tueller condemned the attack and said "Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable."

France's foreign ministry said Sunday's missile strike on Arbil threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran.

US forces stationed at Arbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that Washington blames on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.

(With inputs from agencies)