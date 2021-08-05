Iran's hardline new president sworn in amid stalled nuclear talks

Hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took the oath of office before parliament on Thursday, with the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers facing growing crises at home and abroad.

The mid-ranking Shia cleric formally started his four-year term on Tuesday when supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei endorsed his victory in the June election, when most prominent rivals were barred from standing.

At a difficult period, the former judicial chief, known for his mistrust of the West, assumes the reins.



Iran's indirect discussions with the US to save the historic 2015 nuclear agreement have stagnated, as Washington maintains crushing sanctions and regional conflicts rage.

During his half-hour inaugural speech, Raisi stated that the sanctions must be lifted.

"I swear to safeguard the official religion and the establishment of the Islamic Republic and constitution of the nation," Raisi said in taking the oath at parliament

During the ceremony, honours were given to Qassem Soleimani, the senior Iranian commander who was killed by former US President Donald Trump in a targeted killing.

Raisi immediately demonstrated that he and the Supreme Leader are on the same page.

In addition, the next president has a large majority in parliament, allowing him to rapidly pass legislation that might lead to substantial changes in Iran's internal and international policy.

