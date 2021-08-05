In Pics | Here is all you need to know about the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

New President Ebrahim Raisi takes the oath before parliament on Thursday, with Iran facing an economy battered by US sanctions, a grinding health crisis and thorny negotiations on its nuclear programme.
Four-year mandate begins
The ultraconservative former judiciary chief officially began his four-year mandate on Tuesday when he was inaugurated by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Little backdrop
Raisi first came to prominence when he became the Prosecutor General of Karaj in 1980, when he was 20 years old. Subsequently, he became the Prosecutor of Tehran and the First Deputy to the Head of Judiciary from 2004 to 2014 after which he became the Prosecutor General of Iran from 2014 to 2016.
Raisi's supporters
In this file photo taken on June 19, 2021 a woman holds a picture of Iran's newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi as supporters celebrate his victory in Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran.
Member of “death commission”
Amnesty International has identified Raisi as a member of the “death commission” that carried out “enforced disappearance and extrajudicial executions of several thousand political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran between late July and early September 1988. Victims’ bodies were mostly buried in unmarked mass graves.”
"Government of the people, strong Iran"
In this file photo taken on June 19, 2021 a woman holds a poster of Iran's newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, with text in Persian reading "government of the people, strong Iran", as supporters celebrate his victory in Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran.