Iran's Atomic Energy Organization chief Ali Akbar Salehi tests positive for coronavirus

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was under quarantine since October 3, state media reported.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, vice-president of the atomic agency had said earlier that "under medical observation" after contracting the virus.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency had reported that both men were in "good" health condition.

The virus has been on the rise in the country with Iran planning to make wearing masks mandatory in public in big cities after imposing it in capital Tehran.

The total coronavirus cases in the country has now crossed over 500,000 with 3,822 new cases reported on Sunday. Iran's health ministry said on Sunday that 251 people had died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

There have been 27,658 deaths due to coronavirus in the country.

On Wednesday, the country had reported 239 deaths from the virus which was the highest recorded one-day fatality. It has also passed 4,000 cases on the same day.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari had said earlier that, "We are seeing an increase in confirmed cases, and daily hospitalisations in most of our provinces," while warning that, "the rate of compliance with health protocols and wearing masks is declining."

Iran has been battling the virus including the US sanctions with health officials worried over the lack of essential material to fight the virus.