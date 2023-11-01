Iran's Ambassador Iraj Elahi sees India's 'constructive' role in reaching ceasefire amid West Asia crisis

Dr Iraj Elahi, Iran's ambassador to India, highlighted the significant potential of India to make a positive impact in the ongoing West Asia crisis amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"India historically, and traditionally, considering its political potential, its role internationally, its rising economy, its rising influence in the world, can have a constructive role in this situation."

West Asia region is in turmoil due to the Israel-Hamas war that has left 1,400 Israelis and over 8000 Palestinians dead.

Speaking to WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Elahi underlined that India's unique position as a nation with strong diplomatic ties to both Israel and the Islamic world gives it a unique opportunity.

"So India can, first of all, considering its good relations with Israel, it's good relations with Islamic world, can play a constructive role in reaching a ceasefire at this stage and stop the bloodbath in Palestine."

Elahi emphasised the importance of recognising the resilience of the Palestinian people and their right to exist and defend their homeland.

He noted that even with initiatives like the Abraham Accords, there's a need to acknowledge that the Palestinian issue is far from resolved.

WION: How does Iran view the ongoing situation in West Asia?

Iraj Elahi: The current situation is not good. We are witnessing an unfortunate phenomenon in West Asia. The atrocity of Zionist regime after the military operation of Hamas has continued every day. It is targeting people, hospitals, schools. So we are now witnessing a catastrophe, a massacre in the region. At the same time, we are seeing that mainstream media is trying to misinform people all over the world, especially in the west. They are trying to substitute the murderer with the victims. One cannot analyse the current situation without seeing or paying attention to the roots and the cause of the conflict or tension in the region.

For more than seven decades, a group of Jewish, you know we consider Zionist a group of Jewish, we are not against Jews. We believe that even some jews are against Zionist. So, a group of Zionist occupied Palestine, forced people to leave their motherland and even now they are trying to deprive them from their right of existence. So, according to international law, we should consider for them the right to defend. They can, they have the right to defend themselves, they have the right to defend their motherland. Hamas is trying to defend its motherland. Unfortunately, they are calling Hamas a terrorist group. Hamas is not a terrorist, Palestinians are not terrorists, they are defending themselves, they are defending families. They are defending the motherland. They are a resistance group. They are resistant. So they call Hamas terrorists to justify their atrocities against the people of Palestine, you know, after you know, these days, even Hamas declared that it's ready to stop or ceasefire, still ceaselessly Israel is continuing, continuing targeting innocent people in the region. So we believe that this conflict, I mean, the conflict, the case of Palestine should be solved by referring to the vote of the people of Palestine. It doesn't make any difference whether they are Muslim, they are Jews ,they are Christians. All the people of Palestine whose motherland was Palestine should declare there's willingness, about the there's govt. An artificial state, which is now called Israel, is trying to deprive people of the habitats of Palestine.

WION: We have been hearing reports of Houthi joining the conflict. Do you see more countries getting involved?

Iraj Elahi: We hope not. But we hope that the atrocities of Zionist regime will stop. The crimes of Israel have made people all over the world, not only Muslims, angry. Nowadays you are witnessing demonstrations all over the world: Australia, USA, UK, European countries, Arab countries, Muslim countries and non Muslim countries. So Palestine issue, Palestinian case issue is not just an Islamic issue. The European countries tried to make it an Arab issue but it is not an Arab or Islamic issue, but an issue of humanity. It doesn't matter whether you are Muslim, you are Hindu, you are Buddhists, you are Christian, you are Jews, you know, a group of people, a group of Palestinian whole or who have the right to exist, are deprived from the motherland and Israel as a cancer is growing in the territory of Palestine and try to force the Palestinian people to the Sinai or Egypt or to Jordan. I am referring back to your question, I hope that the miscalculation of the US and the Zionist regime will be corrected, otherwise the people of the world will be angry, not just the region.

WION: What is Iran's role in the current situation?

Iraj Elahi: Since the beginning of the (Iranian) revolution, we have supported Palestinian case, and submitted the Embassy of Israel to the Palestinian. We have supported them and done whatever we could. In the current situation, our foreign minister had shuttle diplomacy with different countries. He attended UNGA, and voted against Israel for the benefit of Palestine. So we are in close touch with different countries to encourage them and we do our best to reach for a ceasefire in the region and stop these blood baths in Palestine.

WION: Do you think the Islamic world has failed the people of Palestine?

Iraj Elahi: The Islamic world’s hearts are with Palestine. But not only the Islamic world, the people of India. most of them who are not Muslim, have also supported Palestine. Recently I have received different messages which were angry and not satisfied with the situation in Palestine. They are saying that they are sad for the situation in Palestine.

WION: The ongoing conflict has several layers. There's Hezbollah, as well as the situation of the hostages. What do you make out of the situation?

Iraj Elahi: I think, Israel believes that the Palestinian cause is now finished. Not Israel, but US also, with the Abraham accord, or Oslo or a different peace process, they thought that the resistance in Palestine finished. First of all, the world should accept that Palestinians are alive and survived and they are an active nation. They have the right to exist, and they have the right to defend their motherland. The case is their motherland. So, if all people, all stakeholder, I mean USA, European countries, Israel, Arab states reach to the point that Palestine is not finished, Palestinian are alive, they have survived. So when they reach this point, they come to the point that they should find a good solution, not just one -sided solution. All the solutions now are based on the ignorance of Palestinian, you know, they are just considering Israel and neglecting Palestinian. All the peace process or peace accords, Or peace plans were based on this concept. But if all stakeholders considered that Israel is something, Palestine is also a real issue, so they can have a settlement for the crisis.

WION: How do you see India's position in the ongoing situation?

Iraj Elahi: India, historically and traditionally, considering its political potential, its role internationally, its rising economy, its rising influence in the world, can have a constructive role in this situation. India calls itself the voice of the Global South. Palestine is part of the South. Palestinians are oppressed people, they lost their territory. So, India, considering its good relations with Israel and with the Islamic world, can play a constructive and strong role in reaching a ceasefire at this stage, and stopping the bloodbath in Palestine.

WION: Do you India's constructive role in resolving the crisis?

Iraj Elahi: It can play a constructive role if it wants, it wants it can. As a diplomat, I see this opportunity for India. It is a good opportunity for India to play a constructive role in this. Palestinian, Islamic world, don't have confidence in European or US because they are supporting Israel. India was the founder of the non aligned movement. India historically has supported Palestinians. You know, India did not vote for the establishment of Israel. So now, India can play a constructive role to reach a ceasefire, at least at this stage of the tension.

WION: India is also helping out the Palestinian refugees as well.

Iraj Elahi: Yes, it is.

WION: Speaking of India-Iran ties, can you give your assessment on the relationship, with context to the Chabahar port

Iraj Elahi: We in Iran have a balanced approach towards Asia. We want to have good relations with all countries in Asia. Unfortunately, in recent years, because of the sanctions, I can call them brutal sanctions of the US, our (India-Iran) relations have been impacted. We are in close talks with the Indian side and found different spheres and new grounds for improving our relation. Concerning the Chabahar port, there were some differences between Iranian viewpoint and Indian side, but recently, they have bridged the gap. And now according to the information, which I have received recently from Tehran, very soon, the agreement will be signed. And you know, Chabahar, is a gateway for India to get to the Eurasia countries into Europe. And the main point is that the north south international corridor is available. You know, it is not like another corridor, which is you know, something is just in there, in their mind. You know, it's real, you can see the railway network, you can see the ports, the trains are moving, carrying cargoes. So Iran and India have good, in my perspective, I believe that we will have good days in the future.

