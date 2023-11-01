Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh says 'massacre' by Israel is to hide its setback

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Palestinian militant group Hamas who is living a luxurious life in Qatar, on Wednesday (Nov 1) said that the government policy of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is the cause behind the war waged by the Islamist militant group on October 7.

He said that the "massacres" done by Israel is only to hide its setbacks in Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war.

"We call on Israel’s supporters, led by America, to stop obstructing the international will to demand an end to the aggression," the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group added.

Justifying the acts of the Islamist terrorist group, the Urdu-to-English translation of Haniyeh's televised address quoted him as saying, "Hamas presented a comprehensive vision that begins with stopping the aggression, opening the crossings, and concluding a prisoner exchange deal."

Ismail Haniyeh also said that Hamas thwarted the "enemy’s plans for a new catastrophe, and we stand in reverence and admiration for this legendary steadfastness of our people."

The Hamas chief, who was seen celebrating the Hamas attack within Israeli territory, accused Israel of carrying out "massacres" in the Gaza Strip. Israel is "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians" and "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat," he said.

He gave salute to "all the resistance fronts" for their "advanced positions and legitimate struggle". Haniyeh called on "Arab and Islamic people and the free people of the world to continue the movement and put pressure on decision-makers."

In a stark statement, Haniyeh also claimed that Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza faced same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have seen.

Haniyeh also said it is crucial for the Rafah border crossing to continue its operations in both directions. This comes as the first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday (Nov 1).