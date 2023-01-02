Iranian judiciary confirms death sentence for another protester having executed two already

Having already executed two protesters connected with the ongoing anti-Hijab protests, the Iranian judiciary on Monday confirmed the death sentence of another man accused of violence during the protests.

"Mohammad Boroghani's death sentence was upheld on December 6 by the Supreme Court," reported the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

Boroghani was charged in October last year with 'Moharebeh' (waging a war against God) - an offence punishable by death under Islamic sharia law.

Boroghani was charged after wounding a security personnel with a knife with the intent to kill him. According to the authorities, the accused also set ablaze the governor's office in Pakdasht, a city situated 43 kilometres away from the capital Tehran.

Ever since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini allegedly at the hands of Iran's morality police in September, the country has plunged into a sea of demonstrations.

The Iranian government has come down heavily upon the protesters and is now executing them with the judiciary firmly backing their objective.

Notably, Mohsen Shekari became the first protester to be executed last month after he was convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member.

“Mohsen Shekari, a rioter who blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25 and wounded one of the security guards with a machete, was executed this morning,"

The judiciary said that Shekari drew his weapon "with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society".

Days after Shekari's execution, another Iranian named Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for a similar offence as Boroghani and Shekari

The Iranian officials in their lexicon have called the protests 'riots' and used them as an excuse to kill hundreds of people. According to a CNN report, the Iranian regime is planning to execute as many as 43 protesters in the coming weeks to send a strong message.

(With inputs from agencies)