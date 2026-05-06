/Iranian FM Araghchi holds talks with China's Wang Yi ahead of Trump's visit: Is Beijing the real Iran-US mediator?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday ( May 6) met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and held talks in Beijing, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Araghchi arrived in Beijing earlier today and said that he will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart. China is a key customer for Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States as Washington seeks to choke off revenue to Tehran. The meeting also comes amid reports of China's backdoor mediation between Iran and US via Pakistan amid the war that began on Feb 28 this year.

US wants China to put pressure on Iran?

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Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to put pressure on Araghchi to loosen Tehran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil once transited. "I hope the Chinese tell (Araghchi) what he needs to be told, and that is that what you were doing in the straits is causing you to be globally isolated," Rubio told reporters.

Is China mediating between Iran and US?

When Iran and US announced a ceasefire on Apr 7, Trump hinted that China might have played a role in convincing Iran to come to the negotiation table in Pakistan. The New York Times quoted three Iranian officials saying that Pakistan’s push for a ceasefire was coupled with China's intervention at the last minute “to show flexibility and defuse tensions.” The Associated Press quoted sources saying that Beijing pressured Iran for path of peace by working with intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt. The Chinese officials were constantly in touch with Iranian officials as the negotiations were evolving. China has not explicitly shown its role but it has maintained that Beijing has been working “tirelessly for peace.” The latest visit by Araghchi to China ahead of Trump's visit and Rubio's statement puts the spotlight back at China's role.

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