/On Day 61, Trump says he won't call Iran conflict a 'war': Has the US 'terminated' Iran war? What's happening

As the War Powers Resolution deadline approached, US President Donald Trump made a massive U-turn and said that he would not call the Iran war as a formal war but a military operation. This comes from the US president just a month after he openly compared the Iran operations to the other wars that America has been involved in, and justified its tenure. Trump administration is also arguing that Congress nod is not required as the ceasefire between Iran and the US was announced on Apr 7. AP reported quoting unnamed senior administration official, that purposes of that law, “the hostilities that began on Saturday, Feb. 28 have terminated.” The official said the US military and Iran have not exchanged fire since the two-week ceasefire that began April 7. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also made similar statements.

What Trump said on Apr 1?

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In his address to the nation on Apr 1, Trump did not provide a definitive date to end the ongoing operation, but he did specify the timelines of World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean and Iraq wars and contrasted it with the latest American offensive on Iran and said that it has only been 32 days. “It’s very important that we keep this conflict in perspective. American involvement in World War I lasted one year, seven months and five days. World War II lasted for three years, eight months and 25 days. The Korean War lasted for three years, one month and two days. The Vietnam War lasted for 19 years, five months and 29 days. Iraq went on for eight years, eight months, and 28 days. We are in this military operation, so powerful, so brilliant against one of the most powerful countries for 32 days. And the country has been eviscerated and essentially is really no longer a threat,” Trump said in his 19-minute long speech.

What Trump said on Apr 30?

Speaking at an executive order signing in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 30) said that despite the military operation in Iran, he will not call it a war. He claimed that the US has destroyed Iranian navy and air force but opined that it is not a formal war. He stated “And that's despite a military operation. I don't call it a war. I'd rather have a military operation.”

What we know about Iran-US peace talks?

Meanwhile, the US president was expected to hear about updated military options for Iran from Pentagon officials as he pressures Tehran into agreeing to a deal. The talks between Iran and the US to end the war has been stalled all over again. Iran sent a fresh 3-staged process plan but Trump was unhappy with the proposal. The first stage demanded a total end to the war, specifically hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The second stage called for lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The third stage was negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program. On Thursday, Trump said only he and “a couple of other people” know status of peace talks.

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