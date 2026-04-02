/Trump wants Iran in 'stone age' but forgets to 'Make Iran Great Again': A look at buzzwords, misses, takeaways from POTUS speech

Trump's speech made no explicit reference to the role of NATO despite his earlier threats. Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he was strongly considering pulling the United States out of NATO, and even called them ‘paper tiger’.

In his second term, Trump has been repeatedly using the word "Make Iran Great Again" (MIGA), that was first introduced as a proposed deal in 2019. Ahead of the war, Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" and used the tagline, suggesting that the US would work to make Iran "economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before." However, as the war began and amid Iran's massive retaliation, Trump has almost forgotten his catchphrase. So, has he realised that he won't be able to make Iran great again? Or is his ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘America First’ under Israeli influence - as suggested by Iran's President Pezeshkian - only time will tell.

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