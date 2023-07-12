Iranian-flagged tanker seized by Indonesia for suspected illegal oil transfer

Indonesia's coast guard seized an Iranian-flagged supertanker, named MT Arman 114, on suspicion of engaging in the illicit transfer of crude oil, media reports said.

The vessel, carrying approximately 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil worth $304 million, was seized in the North Natuna Sea last week.

The Indonesian maritime security agency discovered that the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) had been involved in an unauthorised ship-to-ship oil transfer with another vessel, MT S Tinos, flying the flag of Cameroon.

The Indonesian authorities revealed that the Arman had falsified its position using an automatic identification system (AIS), pretending to be in the Red Sea when it was actually operating in Indonesian waters. Furthermore, the vessel had discharged oil into the ocean, violating Indonesia's environmental laws. Arrest Indonesian authorities apprehended not only the Arman but also its Egyptian captain, 28 crew members, and three passengers who were relatives of a security officer on board.

The supertanker and MT S Tinos attempted to flee, prompting a pursuit led by Indonesian authorities with assistance from Malaysia, as the vessels ventured into Malaysian waters.

The maritime agency's chief, Aan Kurnia, noted that the Tinos was supposed to have been scrapped in 2018, while the Arman was constructed in 1997.

According to shipping databases quoted by media reports, the Arman 114 had previously been known as the Grace 1, the same vessel that was seized by British Royal Marine commandos in 2019 for allegedly attempting to transport oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

It was released a month later following a diplomatic dispute with Western nations. Growing concerns and strengthened maritime patrols A recent Reuters analysis uncovered a "shadow" fleet of tankers involved in transferring oil from sanctioned countries like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela in the Singapore Strait to evade detection.

This clandestine trade, coupled with the entry of numerous uninsured ships, has heightened the risks of oil spills and accidents.

In response to these concerns, Indonesia's coast guard, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, has vowed to enhance patrols within its waters.

As the world's largest archipelago, comprising approximately 17,000 islands, Indonesia is determined to adopt a firm and resolute approach to prevent such incidents from recurring.

In 2021, Indonesia seized vessels with Iranian and Panamanian flags on similar charges, and the captains of those ships were handed two years' probation by an Indonesian court.