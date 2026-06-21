/Iranian delegation leaves peace talk venue in Switzerland over threats by Trump: Report

US-Iran talks in Switzerland seems to hit a hurdle as Iranian delegation has left the venue in protest over threats by US President Donald Trump, reported Tasnim News Agency of Iran, citing sources.

Organisers and members of the US delegation had planned a handshake and joint photo session between the two sides before talks began but the Iranian delegation led by chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf refused to participate.

Earlier today Trump had threatened to hit Tehran "very hard again". Reminding Tehran of the attack last week, Trump threatened Iran to stop its proxies, or Hezbollah, in Lebanon, "from causing trouble", else face more intense attacks.

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Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Iran's Ghalibaf hits back at Trump

After Trump made the comments, Ghalibaf said Tehran "doesn't count on the threats of the Americans."

Taking to his X handle, Ghalibaf wrote, "Don't they think to themselves that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't have reached the point of despair today? We don't count on the threats of the Americans."

"They better be careful with their statements, our armed forces are ready to respond in another way. Whatever they say, we are the ones who will act," her further said.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance in a brief interaction with the media before sitting for negotiations with senior Iranian officials on Sunday (June 21) in Switzerland spoke of accomplishing the deal together and 'changing relations in the Middle East permanently.'