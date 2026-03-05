/Iranian clerics issue fatwas to avenge Khamenei's death, triggering fears of global terror attacks

Two senior Shiite religious leaders in Iran have issued fatwas calling Muslims across the world to seek revenge for the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Supreme Leader died in a US-Israeli strike on Saturday (February 28), which has now spiralled into a bigger war with Tehran hitting several Middle Eastern countries. Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani and Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi have called on followers to avenge his death. Nouri Hamedani said in a written response to the praesidium of the Assembly of Seminary Students and Scholars in Qom that all Muslims are religiously obliged to do so. Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa that all Muslims should fight “until the evil of these criminals is eradicated from the world.” He identified the United States and Israel as the "main perpetrators". A fatwa is a religious order issued by top Islamic clerics that calls on followers to perform a certain act.

Sleeper cells could be activated following the fatwa

The fatwas have led to fears that sleeper cells and lone terrorists could stage attacks in the West. Embassies and other institutions with ties to Israel are at risk of terror strikes. Before the war began, US and Western officials had warned that Iran could get its proxies to carry out such attacks. They intercepted terrorist communications, which showed "some level of attack planning and coordination" was happening. In the recent past, Iranian agents have been accused of carrying out bomb and assassination plots. Intelligence agencies in the US, Europe and Britain have been keeping a close watch on Iranian sleeper cells, fearing retaliation.

Kurdish forces take position for ground offensive in Iran

Meanwhile, reports suggest that hundreds of Kurdish fighters have started a ground offensive inside Iran. An official from the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan (CPFIK) stated that fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) were taking combat positions. "The ground military movements by Kurdish forces against Iran have already started since the midnight of March 2," the CPFIK official said, The Caspian Post reported. The move would open an additional front against Tehran in the war. The ground offensive aims to pressure Iranian security forces. Experts say that the Iranian regime would have to divert military and security resources to the border areas.