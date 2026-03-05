/Explained: What is War Powers Resolution after US Senate rejects bill to stop attacks against Iran?

The War Powers Resolution (WPR), enacted in 1973 after Congress overrode President Richard Nixon’s veto, was designed to reinforce Congress’s constitutional authority over decisions to send US forces into armed conflict. Rather than granting new powers, the law seeks to ensure that the legislative branch retains its Article I authority to declare war and oversee military engagements. Under the statute, the president is expected to consult with Congress 'in every possible instance' before introducing US troops into hostilities. If troops are deployed without a formal declaration of war or specific statutory authorization, the president must notify Congress within 48 hours. Follow-up reports are required at least every six months while US forces remain engaged.

Once that initial report is submitted, or should have been submitted, a 60-day clock begins. If Congress does not formally authorize the operation within that period, the president must terminate the use of armed forces. A single 30-day extension is permitted if the president certifies that additional time is necessary to ensure a safe withdrawal. The WPR also establishes expedited procedures for Congress to consider an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) during this 60-day window. Such legislation must be introduced within the first 30 days. Committees in both chambers are given strict reporting deadlines, and if they fail to act, they can be discharged.

Once a bill reaches the floor, each chamber must vote within a short, specified timeframe. If the House and Senate pass differing versions, a conference committee must reconcile them quickly, with final votes required before the 60-day deadline expires. Separate procedures apply when lawmakers seek to compel the removal of US forces. In the Senate, bills or joint resolutions directing withdrawal are considered under accelerated rules. The Foreign Relations Committee has 10 days of continuous session to report the measure or face discharge. Debate on the floor is capped at 10 hours, and motions to proceed cannot be filibustered. The House, however, does not have comparable fast-track rules for withdrawal bills.

Members may also introduce concurrent resolutions ordering troop removal. However, after a 1983 Supreme Court ruling found legislative veto mechanisms unconstitutional because they bypassed presidential presentment, Congress amended the WPR to emphasize joint resolutions, which must be presented to the president and are subject to veto.

One notable feature of the law is Section 5(c), which allows any member of Congress to trigger a floor vote on whether US forces should be withdrawn from hostilities. These measures are granted privileged status, ensuring timely debate, within 15 calendar days in the House and 10 in the Senate.

The recent Senate rejection of a War Powers measure aimed at halting US military actions against Iran underscores how these procedures function in practice. While the law provides mechanisms for Congress to challenge or limit presidential military action, political realities often determine whether such efforts succeed.