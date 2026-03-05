/US Senate rejects war powers bill to stop attacks against Iran

Senate Republicans on Wednesday (March 4) voted down a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s military authority in Iran, signaling continued GOP support for the administration’s escalating operations in the Middle East and underscoring Democrats’ limited ability to restrain the White House. The measure failed 47-53, largely along party lines. Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to side with nearly every Democrat in backing the proposal. Senator John Fetterman was the lone Democrat to oppose it.

The resolution sought to require the withdrawal of US forces from Iran absent explicit congressional authorization, citing Article I of the Constitution, which grants Congress the sole authority to declare war. Supporters argued the measure was necessary to reaffirm legislative oversight of military engagements. Speaking on the Senate floor, Paul criticised what he described as congressional inaction, invoking James Madison and warning that lawmakers were failing to defend their constitutional responsibilities. He said Congress had become overly deferential to presidential power in matters of war.

The vote’s outcome was widely anticipated. Most Republicans have stood firmly behind Trump following the recent joint US-Israeli strikes targeting Iranian leadership, actions the administration has framed as essential to US national security interests. “The commander in chief has the authority to carry out these strikes,” said Senator Joni Ernst, echoing the position of many within her party.

In the days leading up to the vote, attention centered on several Republican senators who earlier this year supported advancing a separate war powers resolution concerning US actions in Venezuela after a US raid that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Some observers questioned whether those lawmakers might again break with party leadership. By Wednesday (March 4), however, at least two of those Republicans signaled opposition to the Iran measure. Among them was Senator Todd Young, who ultimately voted against the resolution amid significant pressure from the White House.

The tally highlights a central dynamic as tensions in the region intensify: for now, Senate Republicans appear willing to grant Trump broad discretion over military operations in Iran, even as debate continues over the scope and long-term objectives of the mission.