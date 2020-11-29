Iran writes to UN asserting 'right to defend' itself against Israel after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's death

After the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has accused Israel of being involved in this murder plot.

Following this accusation, Iran also wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council (UNSC) claiming there are "serious indications of Israeli responsibility" and Iran would be looking to defend itself.

"Terrorists murdered eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice with serious indications of Israeli role shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators. Iran calls on the international community to end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror," Zarif said.

The accusation on Iran's "arch-enemy" Israel came straight from the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who released a statement on his official website saying, "Once again, the wicked hands of the global arrogance, with the usurper Zionist regime as the mercenary, were stained with the blood of a son of this nation."

Political experts, from the Middle East area, are predicting a major conflict in the area and between Iran, the US and its ally Israel after the assassination of the th59-year-old scientist.

Fakhrizadeh's car was attacked by a group a few days ago near the Absard city in Tehran province's eastern Damavand county. The attackers first targetted his car, followed by an exchange of fire between the attackers and Fakhrizadeh's gunmen.

More details about Iran's letter to the UN will be released shortly. Israel has not yet responded to the new development since the accusations made against them.