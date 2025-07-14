Iran warns of ‘appropriate response’ if UN sanctions are reimposed under ‘snapback mechanism’

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the country will ‘respond’ if the United Nations sanctions on it over its nuclear programme are reinstated but did not disclose what measures Tehran is contemplating to take. Last week, a French diplomatic source said that European nations would be compelled to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran using the “snapback mechanism” if no nuclear agreement is reached that addresses the security concerns of European nations.

The “snapback mechanism” is a provision in the 2015 nuclear agreement that allows for the reinstatement of UN sanctions on Iran previously lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference that the threat to activate the ‘snapback mechanism’ has no legal or political validity and warned that Iran would respond appropriately and proportionately, though he did not provide specific details.

“The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Baghaei said.

UNSC can trigger ‘snapback mechanism’ under 2015 deal

The 2015 deal with Britain, Germany, France, the US, Russia, and China—known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—specifies that if the parties cannot resolve accusations of “significant non-performance” by Iran, the “snapback mechanism” process can be triggered by the 15-member UN Security Council.

“The European parties, who are constantly trying to use this possibility as a tool, have themselves committed gross and fundamental violations of their obligations under the JCPOA,” Baghaei said.

“They have failed to fulfill the duties they had undertaken under the JCPOA, so they have no legal or moral standing to resort to this mechanism.”

Western countries accuse Iran of plotting to build a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.

The United States pulled out of the deal in 2018 under the first administration of President Donald Trump, who called the agreement “weak”.

Trump is urging Tehran to restart nuclear negotiations for a new deal after a ceasefire reached last month ended a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel that destabilised the Middle East.