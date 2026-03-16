/Iran war: UAE arrests 19 Indians for sharing 'misleading and fabricated' content on social media

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrested 19 Indians for sharing "misleading and fabricated content" amid the ongoing Iran war. They are a part of a group of 35 people who have been detained by the authorities for posting videos on social media. They are separate from the 10 people who were arrested on Saturday. The UAE has been telling people not to share videos of interceptions, attack sites and unverified footage and photos. Such acts are considered a criminal offence and are punishable under the law with imprisonment of at least 1 year and a fine of at least AED 1,00,000. Their arrest was ordered by UAE attorney-general Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on March 15. Authorities have said that the suspects will face an expedited trial after an investigation found them guilty of circulating manipulated footage and narratives linked to the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war on social media platforms.

Social media activity monitored in UAE

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Shamsi said digital platforms are being strictly monitored to prevent the spread of fabricated information and artificial content that could trigger public disorder. "Investigations and electronic monitoring revealed that the defendants were divided into three groups that committed various acts. These included the publication of real clips related to current events, the fabrication of clips using AI, and the promotion of a state practising acts of military aggression while glorifying its leadership and military actions," a statement read.

Three groups of offence in UAE linked to social media posts on Iran war

The UAE official news agency Wam stated that the first group of offenders are those who allegedly shared genuine video clips of missiles passing through the country's airspace or being intercepted. They also showed damage on sites, and included videos of crowds watching the incidents, adding commentary that could cause fear and panic among the public.

The second group comprised people who either used artificial intelligence to create fabricated visuals or reposted footage of incidents that actually happened somewhere else, while falsely claiming they had occurred in the UAE. Artificial clips of explosions were accompanied by national flags or particular dates to make the videos appear authentic.