/Massive fire near Dubai airport after drone strike, fuel tank hit; flight operations suspended - VIDEO

A drone-related incident triggered a fire near Dubai International Airport on Monday (Mar 16), according to city authorities, amid raging war in West Asia and Iran's intensified attacks targeting the Gulf nations. The Dubai Media Office confirmed that there had been no reports of injuries. It posted on X, "A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control." On Wednesday, the city media office said two falling drones wounded four people near the airport.

After the drone incident, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport - previously one of the world's busiest. The step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. “Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” it said in a post on X.

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Iran has been accused of firing over 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, more than any other country targeted by Tehran in the conflict, upending travel plans in the financial hub despite its air defence intercepting a vast majority of the projectiles. However, Tehran has maintained that it is only attacking American bases and infrastructure and not civilian locations of the neighbouring countries including the UAE. The Emirates' defence ministry has reported six deaths since the war began, including four civilians and two military personnel, who died in a helicopter crash blamed on a technical malfunction.

The attack comes hours after United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call and affirmed that continued Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries represent a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability, Reuters reported citing Saudi state media. The President of the UAE also received a phone call from Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, during which the two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and their serious impact on security and stability. They also addressed the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several other countries in the region.