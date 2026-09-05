/Iran war is "small potatoes" for US, says Trump as he defends Vance

United States President Donald Trump while defending Vice President JD Vance said that the war with Iran is “small potatoes”. Asked during an Oval Office exchange about Vance’s comments made a day earlier that the on-and-off attacks in the Middle East are not a “war", Trump said US strikes on Iran are now “intermittent” and “a lot of people don’t call it a war.”

“I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing," said Trump, speaking to reporters.

Vance, when asked during a White House press briefing Thursday about whether the fighting could end before voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 elections said “I wouldn’t call it a war, right now, there is no active shooting.”

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During his interaction Trump highlighted that the US casualties in the Iran conflict is relatively lower than some other recent US wars.

“We did Venezuela and we did this. In Venezuela, we lost nobody,” said Trump, talking about the capture of its then president Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces and taking them to New York City to face federal drug trafficking charges.

“And this, we lost 18 people. And, in Vietnam we lost 100,000 people. And in other conflicts, we lost tens of thousands of people," said Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump again threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”. Backing his months-long US military campaign against Iran Trump said, "We're in five months now. And you know what we did in five months? They're not going to have a nuclear weapon; that's what we did."