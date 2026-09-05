/'Nobody will do it once I’m gone': Trump admits to putting his name on everything

United States President Donald Trump has admitted that the various construction projects he has undertaken in Washington, DC, will one day bear his name to secure his presidential legacy. “Nobody will do it once I’m gone. When I leave here, nobody will,” Trump said when asked about the “triumphal arch” in an interview by New York Magazine.

The “triumphal arch” is only one of many projects Trump has begun construction of in Washington, DC. The White House ballroom is another of the president's marquee construction projects that is mired in controversy.

Despite the debate surrounding his construction work and his intent to give them his name, Trump said “the people should be thankful” for the ballroom.

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“A lot of people said, ‘Don’t do this interview.’ But I’m proud of the work I’m doing,” Trump added.

Trump is already entangled in several lawsuits for renaming the Kennedy Center and its campus after him, overhauling the capital’s popular golf course and renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

What all are being named after Trump

That's not all, “Trump Accounts,” “TrumpRx,” and “Trump Gold Card” are names given to his policy achievements that offers a fast-track to legal residency in the U.S. for the price of $1 million.

While the Department of State has created a commemorative “Patriot Passport” featuring an image of Trump.

The US military too is going to bear Trump's name as it is also developing a line of “Trump-class” battleships as well as the USS Donald J. Trump aircraft carrier.

But closes to his heart and the most-expensive project yet seems to be gold-filled, bullet-proof White House ballroom that was once the East Wing.