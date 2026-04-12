Iran-US negotiation pause in Islamabad after 15-hour marathon talks, to continue on Sunday amid disagreements

Talks between the United States and Iran ended after 15-hours and are set to resume in Pakistan's Islamabad later on Sunday (April 12), Iranian media reported. The White House said that the talks went on for 15 hours and more. Several reports indicated that the Iranian media contingent has left the venue in Islamabad. A Pakistani official told AFP talks were "progressing in the right direction". According to reports, the Iranian and US officials were meeting directly, alongside Pakistan, and not speaking through mediators.

Iran's statement on the talks

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The statement quoted by Tasnim news agency and Mehr said, “End of 15-hour marathon talks on first day of Iran-US talks in Islamabad.” Both the statements added that the next round of negotiations will be held after sunrise. Iran's state TV earlier said that the talks will continue on Sunday as both the countries did not reach any understanding on their differences in the last round of talks. They assured that negotiations are in place despite differences. In the last round of talks, the Iran's government said that technical teams from both the countries are exchanging “expert texts." Iran also accused the United States of making "excessive demands" on the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil transits.

Earlier, Iranian government said that talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad took place in presence of economic, military, legal, and nuclear committees. It confirmed that negotiations at Islamabad's Serena Hotel included the restriction of strikes in Lebanon, and the US agreement to release Iranian assets.

Iran-US talks in Pakistan

Amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran over Strait of Hormuz, despite the two-weeks ceasefire, US Vice President JD Vance became the highest-ranking American to meet directly with Iranian officials since the 1979 Islamic revolution. He was accompanied by Trump's real-estate friend Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. In the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.