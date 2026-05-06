/Iran training ‘kamikaze dolphins’ to target US ships in Hormuz? Pentagon says...

Amid reports suggesting that Iran may be training “kamikaze dolphins” to target US naval ships and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon has responded. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the claims, rejecting suggestions that Iran could deploy marine mammals equipped with explosives against vessels. This comes as tensions continue to simmer between the United States and Iran over control and security of the vital maritime route.

The unusual theory appears to stem from older reports that Iran had, at one point, acquired trained dolphins from the former Soviet Union. These animals were allegedly used for defensive purposes, such as detecting submarines or underwater mines. However, there is no credible evidence to suggest that any such programme has evolved into an offensive capability involving explosives.

While Hegseth denied reports of Iran using the mammals, he did not confirm whether the US does.

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“I can’t confirm or deny whether we have kamikaze dolphins, but I can confirm they don’t,” Hegseth said.

Addressing the issue during the same briefing, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also downplayed the speculation. He jokingly compared the idea to fictional concepts like “sharks with laser beams.”

These rumours surface amid escalating friction in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. The United States has ramped up efforts to secure commercial shipping routes, while Iran has issued warnings in response to increased military presence in the region.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump renewed threats against Iran on Wednesday (May 6), warning that if Tehran does not allow Hormuz to be open to all, “bombing” will start at a “much higher level” and more intense than it was before.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”