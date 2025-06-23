/Iran to target Qatar next? Doha halts air traffic amid fears of Iranian missile strike on LARGEST US airbase in Middle East

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace as a security precaution, its foreign ministry announced on Monday (June 23). "The competent Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors," the Qatari ministry posted on X. The move comes amid rising concerns that Iran may soon target US military sites in the region in response to recent airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

The decision to suspend air traffic was described by Qatari officials as part of “a set of precautionary measures based on regional developments.” The government stressed that the country’s security remains stable.

US base at Al Udeid placed on high alert

Al Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, is the largest US military installation in the Middle East and home to US Central Command’s forward headquarters. It hosts around 10,000 US troops and also includes UK military personnel on rotation.

According to reports, the base is now on high alert. The BBC cited sources who said there is “a credible threat” to the US-run Coalition Air Operations Centre located at the base. The threat is believed to be a potential missile strike from Iran.

UK and US embassies issue safety warning

The US embassy in Qatar issued a message urging American citizens to “shelter in place until further notice.” The UK government has also advised British nationals in Qatar to do the same, citing concerns about possible regional retaliation from Iran. Both advisories noted that the warning was made “out of an abundance of caution” and did not offer specific details about the nature of the threat.

Following the embassy advisories, local institutions in Doha reportedly sent alerts to employees and students. However, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said there was no direct threat identified and said that the country is “prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.”

Iran vows to strike back after US hits nuclear sites

The heightened alert comes just days after US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on several Iranian nuclear facilities using bunker-buster bombs. Trump called the operation a “Bullseye!!!” and claimed “monumental damage” had been inflicted on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, particularly “far below ground level.”