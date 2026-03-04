/Iran to host three-day farewell ceremony for Khamenei. Where will the funeral take place?

Iran has announced a three-day public mourning period for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following his death during a joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel. State media reported that the farewell ceremony will start at 10 pm local time in Tehran. The event is set to take place at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, also known as the Grand Mosalla Mosque, a major prayer complex in the capital.

Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, confirmed that the venue will remain open for three days to allow citizens to pay their respects. He said that the prayer hall would welcome visitors, encouraging the public to attend and participate in the farewell proceedings. Details regarding the funeral procession are expected to be announced at a later time.

The Imam Khomeini Mosalla of Tehran, a partially completed mosque that has been under construction for more than three decades, regularly hosts Friday prayers and large-scale religious and national gatherings. In addition to its religious role, the complex functions as a community and event center.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, has been selected as his successor. Iran International claimed that Mojtaba is expected to assume the position of Supreme Leader after the funeral. Israeli outlet Ynet also cited senior officials indicating that the Assembly of Experts may formally confirm his appointment in the coming hours. However, Iranian authorities have not yet officially announced the name of the next Supreme Leader.