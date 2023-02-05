Iran Supreme leader Khamenei pardons thousand of prisoners amid protests

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners which include those arrested in recent protest against the government, state media reported.

"Prisoners not facing charges of spying for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing intentional murder and injury, committing destruction and arson of state property, or not having a private plaintiff in their case will be pardoned," state media said.

The pardons were announced in honour of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran has been rocked by protests after custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained in September by Iran's morality police over 'inappropriate' attire. The nationwide protests have also seen protesters also demanding fall of clerical regime in the country.

According to the HRANA activist news agency, about 20,000 people have been arrested over anti-government protests.

The news of the pardon has come on the same day as reports of woman journalist being detained did rounds. Elnaz Mohammadi, the journalist with reformist news outlet Hammihan was detained, reported state media.

