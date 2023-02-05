Protest-hit Iran detains woman journalist, say reports

Authorities in Iran have detained a woman journalist, local media reported on Sunday (February 5). Elnaz Mohammadi, the detained journalist works with a reformist newspaper Hammihan. Mohammadi's sister, who is also a journalist is already in custody after reporting on Mahsa Amini's death.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by Iran's morality police for her 'improper' clothing. The protests have led to deaths and arrests and there have also been calls for downfall of the clerical regime in the country.

Mohammadi was detained at the Evin prosecutor's office in Tehran after she had gone there "for an explanation", reported Shargh, another reformist daily.

It was not immediately clear why Mohammadi had been summoned there.

Her sister, Elahe Mohammadi, was arrested on September 29 after reporting for Hammihan from Amini's funeral.

The journalist was subsequently charged with "propaganda against the system and conspiracy to act against national security", offences punishable by death.

The procession in Amini's home town of Saqez in Kurdistan province turned into one of the first protest actions, followed by more than four months of unrest.

Iran's judiciary has expedited in recent weeks the processes to sentence or free on bail journalists and other people arrested in connection with the protests, generally described by authorities as "riots".

Shargh reported Sunday that Hossein Yazdi, a journalist arrested on December 5, had been sentenced to a year in prison as well as a two-year travel ban.

He was the "manager of Mobin 24 website and Iran Times news channel", Shargh said, without elaborating on the charges against him.