/Iran stops tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday. The report said tanker movements stopped after Israeli military launched massive strikes in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, after US President Donald Trump accepted Iran’s conditions and a ceasefire was established, two oil tankers were granted permission to pass safely through the strategic waterway, said the Fars report.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday it struck more than 100 sites “within 10 minutes” across multiple areas in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, marking the “largest” coordinated strike since the start of the current offensive.

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Trump had on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The ceasefire announcement came less than two hours before the deadline set by Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face “the destruction of an entire civilisation.”

The Lebanese Red Cross said the initial toll of the Israeli attacks on Beirut alone is 80 killed and 200 injured, and rescue operations are still underway.

The Israeli military carried out a large wave of air strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, with reports of a high number of casualties across the country. Israel described it as the largest wave of airstrikes in this conflict, hitting more than 100 of what it called Hezbollah command centres and military sites in 10 minutes.

The strikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa Valley. The attacks happened hours after the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, denied that the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran also covered the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s health minister said Israeli strikes had caused hundreds of casualties.

Explosions tore through residential areas in Beirut, and giant columns of smoke rose into the sky. Residents in ⁠Beirut and the south said the attacks had come without the usual warnings to evacuate targeted buildings.