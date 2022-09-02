Iran sends ‘constructive’ response to finalise nuclear deal, US rejects

Iran has submitted a document to the European Union (EU) that seeks to finalise the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, The Guardian has reported.

Nasser Kanaani, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, has reportedly said that the latest text submitted on Friday presented “a constructive approach with the aim of finalising the negotiations”.

The latest Iranian document is part of the series of exchanges with the US via mediators from the EU which is aimed at tweaking a draft agreement presented by the EU on August 8.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday had hoped for a resolution within days to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran gave its first response to the draft on August 15, which was followed by a response from Washington.

Meanwhile, the US has confirmed receiving the latest response from Iran on reviving the nuclear deal, however it found the text not "constructive."

"We can confirm that we have received Iran's response through the EU," US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel was quoted as saying by AFP late Thursday in Washington.

"We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," he added.

Though United States has not discussed details publicly, reports indicate that disputes include Iran's insistence on the UN nuclear watchdog closing a probe of three undeclared sites suspected in nuclear work before the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Wednesday, French president Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism on a new deal “in the next few days” during an address to French diplomats in Paris on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

