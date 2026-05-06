/Iran seeking ‘fair and comprehensive’ deal after Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’

Iran on Wednesday (May 6) said that it would accept a peace deal only if it was a “fair and comprehensive” agreement. This comes after US President Donald Trump paused ‘Project Freedom’, a three-day-old naval mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The operation, announced on Sunday (May 3), had not been successful in resuming marine traffic through the strategic water. Meanwhile, the move provoked a fresh wave of Iranian strikes on ships in the strait and on targets in the Gulf nations.

During his visit to China on Wednesday, ​Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Tehran was holding out for “a fair and comprehensive agreement”. He did not mention Trump’s latest remarks on the pause of the operation. The US president has maintained that the blockade will remain in full effect.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened “intense” bombing if Iran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president warned that if Tehran does not allow Hormuz to be open to all, “bombing” will start at a “much higher level” and more intense than it was before.

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“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” he wrote.

He added, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”