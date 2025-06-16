/Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is living in bunker with family amid war with Israel: Report

Israel-Iran War: Amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has taken shelter in a bunker in Lavizan in northeastern Tehran. He moved there just hours after Israel began its attacks on Tehran early Friday (June 13), Iran International reported, citing sources.

Along with Khamenei, his other family members, including his son Mojtaba, also took shelter in the bunker.

The Iranian news agency reported that during the other previous operations against Israel, True Promise 1 and True Promise 2 - the Ayatollah was in the bunker with his family.

This came after Israel targeted the city of Mashhad on Sunday (June 15) for the first time. A source told the agency that the airstrike was a warning to Khamenei that he is not safe anywhere in the country.

The source said that Israel could have killed Khamenei on the first night of the attack itself. But the Netanyahu government chose to keep him alive and gave him a final chance to dismantle his country's uranium enrichment program.

Trump had given Khamenei a two-month deadline to agree to dismantle Iran’s enrichment program. But, the Ayatollah has rejected both of the warnings.

244 killed in Iran, 14 in Israel

In just three days into the war with Israel, Iran said 224 of its citizens lost their lives and over 1,200 people were injured. Meanwhile, in Israel, 14 people have been killed and 390 wounded since the conflict escalated on Friday (June 13).

After 65 hours of aggression by the Zionist regime, 1,277 people have been injured. 224 women, men, and children have been martyred," Iran's health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour wrote on the social media platform X.

The minister said that among the killed, 90 per cent were civilians.

‘Whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim’

Meanwhile, in Israel, despite 14 people dying and 390 being injured, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would continue the war. During an interview with the American news agency Fox News, Netanyahu said Israel would continue its military campaign against Iran to dismantle their nuclear facilities. He said Iran's nuclear facilities are a threat to Israel and its allies.