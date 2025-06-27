/Iran's missile stockpile depleted, could take years to rebuild? Here's what remains of Tehran's arsenal

After the end of war between Iran and Israel in a US brokered ceasefire, the question that comes to mind is the situation of Iran's missile arsenal that proved effective to a great extent against it's rival in the conflict that lasted for almost two weeks. The destructive power of its long-range missiles was evident with kind of damage caused to infrastructre and the casualties that Israel suffered.

Israel has claimed to take out much of Iran's stockpile and the means to launch them.

What remains of Iran’s arsenal?



At the beginning of the conflict with Iran, the Israeli intelligence had estimated a stockpile of roughly 2,000 ballistic missiles, according to Fox News. But since the conflict began, many of those have been launched or destroyed in Israeli airstrikes.

According to a US intelligence report that came out before the war, Iran could produce around 50 ballistic missiles per month. But given the number of missiles that were fired by Tehran, the estimate proved out of sync.

“I think the production rate is almost irrelevant to their rate of fire,” said Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies to The Times of Israel.

He, however, mentioned that Israeli strikes have likely degraded or destroyed many key production facilities.

“Israel has the opportunity to paralyze and ruin the missile production if they want to. They know where the subcomponents are produced,” Hinz said.

Iran would fall short of making up for the nearly 600 ballistic missiles launched and several more destroyed by Israel even if Tehran continues limited production. Reaching to the number of earlier stockpile could take years, according to experts, reported The Times of Israel.