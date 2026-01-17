/Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi predicts fall of Tehran's Islamic regime, claims he's 'uniquely' placed to succeed

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last monarch, on Friday (Jan 16) predicted that the country’s Islamic regime is headed for collapse. He also argued that he is "uniquely" placed to lead a successor government. This comes after weeks of mass protests, which were met with a violent crackdown. Thousands have been killed, according to activists, as security forces moved to crush demonstrations that erupted late last month.

What did Pahlavi say?

Speaking in Washington, Pahlavi said the system led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is beyond repair, after weeks of mass protests. Pahlavi’s comments mark his most explicit bid yet to position himself as a potential leader of a post-Islamic Republic Iran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, when asked if he was planning to restore the monarchy in the nation, Pahlavi declined to accept or deny. The monarchy, once ruled by his father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fell after mass protests and allegations of torture and abuse.

He instead said he had a “comprehensive plan for an orderly transition, which is ready to be implemented immediately,” including referendums to decide Iran’s future system of government. However, he did not rule anything out.

“I am uniquely positioned to ensure a stable transition,” Pahlavi insisted, claiming “large segments” of the security forces had already refused orders and “whispered their loyalty to me”.

A contested claim to leadership

His assertion is far from uncontested. Pahlavi has not lived in Iran since his family fled during the 1979 Islamic revolution. Critics question how deep his support really runs, despite reports of protesters chanting his name and slogans praising the former monarchy.

Still, Pahlavi insists momentum is firmly on the side of regime change. “The Iranian people are taking decisive actions on the ground,” he told reporters.

Pahlavi calls for targeted international support

“It is now time for the international community to join them fully,” he said. While calling on Western governments to act, Pahlavi stressed he was not asking for “boots on the ground”. Instead, he urged what he described as “targeted intervention” aimed at weakening the regime’s repressive machinery, including measures directed at the leadership of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“What they need from the world is resolute, targeted support,” he said. “But let me be clear, with or without the world’s help, the regime will fall. It will fall sooner, and more lives will be saved if the world turns its words into action.”