/Iran ready to trade enriched uranium for THIS substance: What is yellowcake? Can it be used to make nuclear weapons?

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has said Tehran is now open to a possible nuclear agreement that would involve transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium out of the country. In return, Iran would receive shipments of yellowcake, a concentrated uranium powder used in nuclear fuel production.

The comments from Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, shared in a written interview with Al-Monitor, mark Iran’s most detailed statement on its nuclear programme since the end of a 12-day conflict involving US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear sites.

“We would be prepared to transfer our stockpiles of 60% and 20% enriched uranium to another country and have them transferred out of Iranian territory in return for receiving yellowcake,” Iravani said.

What is yellowcake and why does it matter?

Yellowcake is a type of uranium concentrate powder with the chemical formula U₃O₈. It is produced through the chemical processing of uranium ore and contains around 80% of uranium oxide. Though it cannot be used directly as nuclear fuel or in weapons, it is a crucial intermediate in the nuclear fuel cycle.

The powder is typically converted into uranium dioxide (UO₂) or uranium hexafluoride (UF₆), depending on whether it is being prepared for civilian energy use or further enrichment.

Why is it called yellowcake?

The term “yellowcake” comes from the early appearance of the product during uranium extraction, where it often took on a yellow colour due to the presence of ammonium diuranate. Today, depending on the extraction and purification methods used, the powder can appear yellow, brown, or even black.

How is yellowcake used?

Yellowcake plays an essential role in nuclear energy production. Once it is processed into uranium dioxide, it can be used in fuel rods for nuclear reactors, particularly those that run on natural or unenriched uranium.

Alternatively, yellowcake can be converted into uranium hexafluoride gas and then enriched to produce fuel for reactors that require a higher concentration of the fissile isotope uranium-235 (U-235).

Can yellowcake be used in nuclear weapons?

Yellowcake is not a weapons-grade material in its raw form. However, it can be further processed to produce highly enriched uranium, which is required to make nuclear weapons.

The steps toward weaponisation include:

• Conversion: Changing yellowcake into uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) gas.

• Enrichment: Increasing the proportion of U-235 to over 90% for weapons-grade material.

• Fabrication: Turning enriched uranium into components for nuclear weapons.