/Iran ready to hold nuclear talks with US, but on one condition - What's that?

After weeks and months, Iran is ready to engage in talks on its nuclear program with the United States; however, they have mentioned one condition for it to happen, according to a senior Iranian diplomat. The diplomat on Thursday said that only if the US takes meaningful steps to rebuild trust.

If the meeting happens, it will be the first meeting between Iran and the US, as it will be happening after a 12-day war initiated by Israel against Iran in July.

The discussions will bring Iranian officials together with officials from Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3 nations. Moreover, it will also include the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi posted on social media on Thursday, saying that for talks with the US, Iran would seek that "several key principles" be upheld.

These include “rebuilding Iran’s trust — as Iran has absolutely no trust in the United States," he said. Moreover, the minister added that there could be no room "for hidden agendas such as military action, though Iran remains fully prepared for any scenario.”

The US would have to respect and recognise Iran's rights under the international agreement known as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, including the right to enrich uranium "in line with its legitimate needs" and the lifting of crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would not back down from uranium enrichment. “Our enrichment will continue, and we will not give up this right of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said in a video posted on the state TV’s Telegram channel.

Iran's top diplomat said the Istanbul talks with the European parties are necessary, mainly after the 12-day war, to make them aware that Iran's positions remain strong.