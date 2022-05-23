Iran President Raisi vows revenge over Revolutionary Guards officer's killing

A day after a Revolutionary Guards officer Colonel Sayyad Khodai was gunned down by assailants, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to take revenge.

Khodai was reportedly killed as motorcycle bound assailants shot the Revolutionary Guards commander outside his house.

"I insist on the serious pursuit of the killers by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged," Raisi said. No group has taken responsibility for the killing so far.

Read: Colonel of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assassinated in Tehran

Raisi added that "global arrogance can be seen in this crime" without naming anyone. Khodai's assassination comes nearly two years after the killing of Iran's nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was killed in November 2020.

Khodai was reportedly killed while he was in his car as the assains pumped five bullets killing the Revolutionary Guards commander as officials began their investigations.

Watch: Colonel Sayyad Khodai shot dead in Tehran attack

The killing comes as Iran continues to engage with Western powers to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has demanded the Revolutionary Guards be taken off the US terrorist list and th Biden administration to lift all sanctions which were imposed by former president Trump who had pulled the US out of the nuclear deal.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.