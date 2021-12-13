Iran prepares for space launch at Imam Khomeini Spaceport, suggest satellite images, expert

If an expert and satellite images are to be believed, Iran seems to be preparing for a space launch.

The development comes even as the negotiations are continuing in Vienna over nuclear deal with world powers.

The satellite images, which were taken by Planet Labs Inc and obtained by the Associated Press, show activity at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the desert plains of rural Semnan province.

It comes as a list of upcoming satellite launches was shared by Iranian state media. These launches seem to be for the civilian space programme of the Islamic Republic. It was earlier beset by a series of failed launches.

In the pics, a support vehicle can be seen parked near a massive white gantry, which typically houses a rocket on the launch pad. A hydraulic crane is also visible with a railed platform. All of this were also been seen before previous launches.

This development shows Iran’s hardline posture as it is carrying out the launch amid the Vienna talks. New foreign minister of Germany has also warned that "time is running out for us at this point."

The talks seem to provide Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi a "last chance" to sign the 2015 nuclear deal.

Jeffrey Lewis, expert, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who studies Tehran's programme, said, "They’re not walking on eggshells. I think Raisi's people have a new balance in mind."

