/Iran, Oman plan temporary Hormuz corridor, Trump claims all mines have been cleared

Iran and Oman’s foreign ministers on Tuesday (August 25) said they discussed plans for a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a joint project to clear mines from the waterway.

The two countries have been working to regulate traffic through the Strait of Hormuz under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. The waterway became a major flashpoint during the Middle East war.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "discussed a phased framework that could provide a practical and implementable basis for moving forward" during talks in Tehran, Oman said in a joint statement.

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The proposed framework "includes the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines," the statement said.

Talks planned for permanent corridor

The two sides will continue technical talks on a "permanent navigational corridor and future administration of the Strait". They will also discuss information sharing, traffic management, and navigation and security services.

Iran and Oman also said states bordering the Gulf should take part in joint discussions on the waterway.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump repeated his claim on Truth Social that "all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz," according to the US Navy.

"Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed... There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect," he added.

Strait remains largely blocked

The war began after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Tehran then quickly blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington imposed a naval counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Shipping through the strait remains largely paralysed. The disruption has affected global oil markets because the waterway normally carries around one fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Iran and Oman, which both border the strait, have discussed the future of navigation through the waterway for several weeks. Tehran has said the geographical coordinates of a route proposed by the two countries "have been agreed upon".

However, Iranian officials have said the strait will not fully reopen until the United States meets Tehran’s demands. These include lifting the naval blockade, ending oil sanctions and unfreezing Iranian assets held abroad.