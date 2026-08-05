/Iran-Oman Hormuz talks: Where things stand | WION Decodes

Efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz appear to be gathering pace, with Iran and the US signalling that an agreement between Tehran and Oman could be reached soon. While no official draft has been made public, reports from multiple sources suggest negotiators are working on a temporary framework to restore shipping through one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the discussions are “focused on establishing safe shipping routes while safeguarding the sovereign rights and security interests of Iran and Oman alike”. He did not provide further details about the proposed arrangement.

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According to Reuters, which cited a senior Iranian source involved in the negotiations, the talks are centred on a temporary plan that would give Iran oversight of vessels entering the Strait while allowing Oman to manage outbound traffic.

Under the reported proposal, inbound ships would travel through a route monitored by Iran, while outbound vessels would use a lane between Iran and Oman. Oman would issue exit clearance after notifying Tehran, with Iran retaining the ability to intervene if necessary.

The same source told Reuters that Iran was “unlikely to change its position”, arguing that Tehran had already made a significant concession by dropping its earlier demand for full control over shipping in both directions.

The Associated Press, citing two regional officials familiar with the discussions, reported a broadly similar framework. According to the report, vessels would enter through an Iranian-controlled corridor and exit via an Omani-managed route.

The AP report also said ships using the passage would be required to pay service fees intended to cover security and environmental protection measures. It added that any agreement would be tied to the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports, although neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly confirmed such a condition.

Iran’s state-run Press TV reported that negotiators are discussing the creation of a new “middle corridor” through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the broadcaster, the proposed route would replace the existing northern and southern shipping lanes currently used by commercial vessels.