/Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing US soldiers and doubles it for female fighters

Iran's military has formally announced a financial bounty equivalent to $30,000 for the capture or death of American soldiers. The official release highlighted a unique condition: the reward will be completely doubled if the act is successfully executed by a woman. According to reports from the IRNA state news agency, Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami explained that this aggressive initiative was officially established following "the large number of requests" from individuals seeking to actively participate in financial support efforts for the military cause.

Despite the high-profile announcement, Hatami did not outline specific operational details or target regions regarding where or when these actions against US personnel were expected to take place. While fighting has taken place during the West Asia war, there is no known deployment of US ground forces inside Iran, aside from an April rescue mission conducted for a downed American pilot. Hatami omitted specific details regarding where or when the targeted capture or killing of American forces should occur. "Anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel will receive a reward equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion tomans from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army," Hatami declared. The sum references an informal currency unit equal to 10,000 Iranian rials.

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"Courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action will receive double the reward," he added. The conflict involving Washington and Tehran initiated on February 28 following an attack on Iran launched by the United States and Israel. A ceasefire was subsequently established in April after nearly 40 days of active combat, followed by a June framework intended for peace negotiations that eventually collapsed.