/'Worry about his own security': Iran official's warning to Trump amid claims on Hormuz

An Iranian lawmaker mocked US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Aug 16) over his threat to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, telling the US president to worry about his own safety instead. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that Trump is bluffing everyone by making false claims on the Strait of Hormuz. He reminded that Trump should take care of his own safety as it was he who had to hide away in a catering truck during his departure from Turkey last month after reports of Iranian assassination.

US President Donald Trump’s secret departure from Turkey in a catering cart became a major news last week. After the NATO summit in Turkey on July 8, Trump was seen boarding the Air Force One but then he swapped the planes amid threat from Iran as per Israeli intelligence report. He confirmed that he was shifted in a catering cart in an unmarked military aircraft. The Washington Post first reported about the development. The original Air Force One continued its journey with journalists and some White House staff on board. It reportedly acted as a decoy to make it harder to identify Trump’s actual aircraft.



Also Read: Iran says Hormuz passage deal reached with Oman, reopening tied to US lifting blockade

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