/Iran no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, says foreign minister Abbas Aragchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country. The statement is being seen as a signal to the West that Iran is open to potential negotiations over its nuclear programme, and the first most direct response yet from the Iranian government since the bombing of its enrichment sites by Israel and the United States during a 12-day war in June. “There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring” of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi said. “There is no enrichment right now because our facilities—our enrichment facilities—have been attacked.”

Replying to a question on the possible resumption of negotiations with the US and others, Araghchi said Iran’s message on the subject is very clear. “Iran’s right for enrichment, for peaceful use of nuclear technology, including enrichment, is undeniable. We have this right, and we continue to exercise that, and we hope that the international community, including the United States, recognize our rights and understand that this is an inalienable right of Iran. And we would never give up our rights,” the foreign minister said.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that Tehran had been threatened over potentially accessing the bombed enrichment sites at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

“Our security situation hasn’t yet changed. If you watch the news, you see that every day we are being threatened with another attack,” Eslami said. “Every day we are told if you touch anything, you’ll be attacked.”

Iran had been enriching uranium up to 60% purity after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors is set to meet this week and may vote on a new resolution targeting Iran over its failure to cooperate fully with the agency.

Araghchi told journalists that the US administration’s approach does not suggest they are ready for “equal, fair negotiations to reach mutual interests.”

“What we have seen from the Americans so far has actually been an effort to dictate their demands, which are maximalist and excessive. We see no chance for dialogue in the face of such demands.”

He was speaking during a summit titled ‘International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Self-Defense,’ organised by Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies, affiliated with the country’s foreign ministry.

