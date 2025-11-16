Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Epstein Files: As Epstein’s old emails, mentioning Trump, escalate controversy, JD Vance’s old post resurfaces

Epstein Files: As Epstein’s old emails, mentioning Trump, escalate controversy, JD Vance’s old post resurfaces

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 20:47 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 20:49 IST
Epstein Files: As Epstein’s old emails, mentioning Trump, escalate controversy, JD Vance’s old post resurfaces

File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

 Epstein claimed that the then-friend of his "knew about the girls". The emails released by the House Democrats on Wednesday (Nov 12) showed that the alleged sex offender claimed Trump spent time with one of his victims.

Amid fresh waves of speculation after Jaffery Epstein's old emails claimed that the US President Donald Trump was aware of the sexual offences happening, US VP JD Vance's old internet post is being circulated online. Vince's old post is resurfacing in which he said , “What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…” The post was made in December 2021.

He added, “If you’re a journalist and you’re not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself. What purpose do you even serve? I’m sure there’s a middle class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now but maybe try to do your job once in a while.”

Sharing Vance’s old post, Rep. Ro Khanna wrote on November 13, “We’re about to find out.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics