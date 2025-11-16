Amid fresh waves of speculation after Jaffery Epstein's old emails claimed that the US President Donald Trump was aware of the sexual offences happening, US VP JD Vance's old internet post is being circulated online. Vince's old post is resurfacing in which he said , “What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…” The post was made in December 2021.

He added, “If you’re a journalist and you’re not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself. What purpose do you even serve? I’m sure there’s a middle class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now but maybe try to do your job once in a while.”

Sharing Vance’s old post, Rep. Ro Khanna wrote on November 13, “We’re about to find out.”