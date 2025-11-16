/Lalu family feud plays out in the open; 3 more daughters move out of Patna residence

The feud in Lalu Yadav’s family has intensified and is playing out in the open as the RJD patriarch’s three more daughters left the Patna residence on Sunday after Rohini Acharya’s explosive allegations. The RJD’s embarrassing loss in the elections has triggered a crisis in the party’s first family. After Rohini poured out details of her emotional ordeal before the media and in social media posts, three more daughters of the RJD chief, Rajlakshmi, Ragini, and Chanda, left the family’s 10 Circular Road, Patna, residence with their children on Sunday and went to Delhi. The crisis unfolded with RJD’s dismal show in the Bihar elections, as its tally fell from 75 seats previously to around 25 this time. Tejashwi’s strategy and the influence of his aides are being blamed in the party inner circles for the loss.

As per reports citing sources, Tejashwi Yadav had a heated argument with his sister, Rohini, after the drubbing in the Bihar assembly elections and blamed her for the loss.

“Tumhare karan ham chunaav haar gaye (We lost the election because of you). Tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko (Your curse damaged us),” Yadav told his elder sister, reported NDTV, citing sources.

He then angrily threw a slipper at her and abused her, sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav, whose leadership and choice of advisers have come under fire, has not yet spoken publicly about the rift.

Tej Pratap interjects, warns those creating rift

Rohini’s allegations drew a dramatic response from her elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the party and family earlier this year.

In a social media post, Tej Pratap said the happening have “shaken [his] heart to the core”. He said he had tolerated many attacks against himself, but the humiliation of his sister was “unbearable under any circumstances”.

He warned of serious consequences and appealed to Lalu Yadav saying, “Father, give me a signal, just one nod, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands.”

He accused “a few faces” of clouding Tejashwi’s judgment and declared the fight was now about “the dignity of a daughter and the self-respect of Bihar”.

Tej Pratap was expelled after his Facebook post sparked a controversy over claims of a romantic relationship, reviving discussions about his troubled marriage and ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai.

‘I was abused, humiliated, and driven out’

Singapore-based Rohini, who is a doctor by profession and one of Lalu and Rabri’s nine children, had announced on Saturday that she was disowning her family and quitting politics.

In a cryptic post on X, she said that she had been asked to do so by senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both close aides of Tejashwi.

In a series of emotional posts, Rohini alleged she was subjected to filthy abuses and someone even threw a slipper at her during a confrontation.

Rohini, who donated her kidney to Lalu, was considered an emotional anchor within the family and her outbursts have shocked RJD supporters.

In a new post on Sunday morning, she said, “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was humiliated; filthy abuses were hurled at her, and a slipper was raised. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult.”

“They took my maternal home away... They left me orphaned... May none of you ever walk my path; may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she added.